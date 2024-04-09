Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Earns Outperform Rating from Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARDX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ARDX

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.86. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.26 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 53.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 15,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $140,857.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,138.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $47,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 15,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $140,857.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 384,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,138.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,574. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ardelyx by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ardelyx by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,030,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ardelyx by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,026,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,246 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ardelyx by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.