hVIVO plc (LON:HVO) Declares GBX 0.20 Dividend

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
hVIVO Trading Down 2.9 %
LON:HVO opened at GBX 28.54 ($0.36) on Tuesday. hVIVO has a 52 week low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 32 ($0.41). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 23.84. The stock has a market cap of £194.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.99.
hVIVO Company Profile
