hVIVO plc (LON:HVO) Declares GBX 0.20 Dividend

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

hVIVO Trading Down 2.9 %

LON:HVO opened at GBX 28.54 ($0.36) on Tuesday. hVIVO has a 52 week low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 32 ($0.41). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 23.84. The stock has a market cap of £194.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.99.

hVIVO Company Profile

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

