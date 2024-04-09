Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 99.28% from the company’s previous close.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DALXF opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

