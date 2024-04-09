Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 99.28% from the company’s previous close.
Spartan Delta Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DALXF opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55.
Spartan Delta Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spartan Delta
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 2 Furniture Stock Stocks to Sit on for Interest Rate Cuts
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Wendy’s Stock Could Be Your Best Passive Income Stock
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Cheap Stocks Insiders are Buying: Investors Should Avoid 1
Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.