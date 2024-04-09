Toast (NYSE:TOST) Coverage Initiated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TOST. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.42.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of TOST stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. Toast has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 1.79.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toast news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $28,197.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,205 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,835,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,356,760.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 364,847 shares of company stock worth $7,519,492. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Toast by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Toast by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Toast by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

