The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -717.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,862,000 after buying an additional 4,616,942 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,156,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 319.7% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,593 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,199 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $46,794,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

