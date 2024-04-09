Jones Lang LaSalle’s (JLL) “Peer Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wolfe Research

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JLL. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.40.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JLL stock opened at $197.55 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $200.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.