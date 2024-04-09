PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

PAXS opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $16.30.

Get PIMCO Access Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAXS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 85.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 65,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 64,997 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $740,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 49,199 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Access Income Fund

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.