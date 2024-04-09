John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HPF opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 44,699 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 50,991 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

