PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PCN opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCN. Comerica Bank bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

