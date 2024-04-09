Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.210–0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $148.0 million-$150.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.5 million. Appian also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.730–0.660 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APPN. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.71.

APPN opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Appian has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.33. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 127.40%. The business had revenue of $145.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that Appian will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $12,976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,890,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,081,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

