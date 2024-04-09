TP ICAP Group PLC (TCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TP ICAP Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON:TCAP opened at GBX 224 ($2.84) on Tuesday. TP ICAP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 140.60 ($1.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 230.51 ($2.92). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 198.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 186.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.55. The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,726.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, insider Nicolas Breteau sold 122,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.82), for a total value of £272,934.16 ($345,442.55). Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

