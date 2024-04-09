Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDJY) to Issue Dividend of $0.78 on June 10th

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.7802 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.39. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.