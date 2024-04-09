Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDJY) to Issue Dividend of $0.78 on June 10th

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.7802 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $0.21.
Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance
Howden Joinery Group stock opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.39. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $41.50.
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Howden Joinery Group
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- The Top 5 Analysts Ranked by Marketbeat and Stocks They Cover
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- BlackBerry Gains on IoT Growth, but Sours on Guidance Cut
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Can Altimmune get its GLP-1 Drug to Market Before Cash Rush Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.