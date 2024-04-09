Caledonia Mining Co. Plc Announces Dividend of $0.14 (LON:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Caledonia Mining stock opened at GBX 885 ($11.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 822.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 875.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98. Caledonia Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 600 ($7.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,380 ($17.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £169.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,545.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

