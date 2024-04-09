Northamber plc (LON:NAR) Plans GBX 0.30 Dividend

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Northamber Price Performance
Shares of LON:NAR opened at GBX 35.90 ($0.45) on Tuesday. Northamber has a 1-year low of GBX 33.40 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 51 ($0.65). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 46.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 45.51. The company has a market capitalization of £9.78 million, a PE ratio of -1,750.00 and a beta of -0.08.
About Northamber
