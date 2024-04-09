Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ACV stock opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

