Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of ACV stock opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Ready to Squeeze
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- The Top 5 Analysts Ranked by Marketbeat and Stocks They Cover
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- BlackBerry Gains on IoT Growth, but Sours on Guidance Cut
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.