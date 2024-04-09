Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives $271.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $305.70.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (down from $361.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $263.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $325.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.89. Shockwave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 10.73.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total transaction of $2,175,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,692,592.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.69, for a total transaction of $898,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,362,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $2,175,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,692,592.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,813 shares of company stock valued at $25,938,579. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,470,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,763,000 after purchasing an additional 664,648 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 57.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,185,000 after acquiring an additional 467,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 56.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 406,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,428,000 after purchasing an additional 382,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

