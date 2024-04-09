Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $640,326.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,815,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,383,678.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total transaction of $147,110.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $640,326.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,815,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,383,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,320 shares of company stock worth $4,669,997. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.02 and its 200 day moving average is $69.44.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.79. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 135.34%. The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.82 million. Research analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

