Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

NYSE:LAC opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 51.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after buying an additional 74,648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $860,000.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

