Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2024

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LACGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAC

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

NYSE:LAC opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LACGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 51.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after buying an additional 74,648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $860,000.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.