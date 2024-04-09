The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.48.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSY. BNP Paribas lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $296,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,414 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $194.19 on Tuesday. Hershey has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.85.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

