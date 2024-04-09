AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.71.

AER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

AER opened at $87.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.55. AerCap has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $88.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.85.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 7.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AerCap by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of AerCap by 96.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,926 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

