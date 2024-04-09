Head-To-Head Survey: Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) vs. Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG)

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) and Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bone Biologics and Avanos Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A -236.06% -154.82% Avanos Medical -8.76% 4.25% 3.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bone Biologics and Avanos Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A Avanos Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility & Risk

Avanos Medical has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.81%. Given Avanos Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avanos Medical is more favorable than Bone Biologics.

Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avanos Medical has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Bone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Avanos Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Bone Biologics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Avanos Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bone Biologics and Avanos Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$8.95 million ($49.68) -0.04 Avanos Medical $673.30 million 1.34 -$61.80 million ($1.32) -14.79

Bone Biologics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avanos Medical. Avanos Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bone Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avanos Medical beats Bone Biologics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions. The company also provides a portfolio of non-opioid pain solutions, including surgical pain and recovery products, such as ON-Q and ambIT surgical pain pumps, Game Ready cold, and compression therapy systems. In addition, it offers interventional pain solutions, which offers minimally invasive pain-relieving therapies, such as Coolief pain relief therapy; OrthogenRx's knee osteoarthritis hyaluronic acid pain relief injection products; and Trident radiofrequency ablation products to treat chronic pain conditions. It markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, healthcare facilities, and other end-user customers, as well as through third-party wholesale distributors. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

