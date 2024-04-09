Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $375.70.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $386.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $252.04 and a twelve month high of $403.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $387.59 and a 200-day moving average of $338.22.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,536,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after buying an additional 847,651 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,721,000 after acquiring an additional 684,749 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

