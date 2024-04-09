Astrana Health (ASTH) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Astrana Health to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Astrana Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Astrana Health and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrana Health 0 1 1 0 2.50 Astrana Health Competitors 69 571 1420 27 2.67

Profitability

Astrana Health currently has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.37%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 18.72%. Given Astrana Health’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Astrana Health has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Astrana Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrana Health 4.49% 11.52% 6.67% Astrana Health Competitors -65.78% -132.88% -15.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Astrana Health and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Astrana Health $1.39 billion $60.72 million 31.97 Astrana Health Competitors $1.71 billion $118.39 million 6.97

Astrana Health’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Astrana Health. Astrana Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Astrana Health has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrana Health’s rivals have a beta of 1.50, meaning that their average stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Astrana Health rivals beat Astrana Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Astrana Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.