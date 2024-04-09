Contrasting Verde Clean Fuels (VGAS) & Its Peers

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) is one of 44 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Verde Clean Fuels to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verde Clean Fuels N/A -8.59% -7.17% Verde Clean Fuels Competitors 5.52% -361.10% -1.56%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verde Clean Fuels N/A -$2.74 million -8.89 Verde Clean Fuels Competitors $4.07 billion $14.67 million 5.87

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Verde Clean Fuels’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Verde Clean Fuels. Verde Clean Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Verde Clean Fuels and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Verde Clean Fuels Competitors 407 952 1426 61 2.40

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 7.27%. Given Verde Clean Fuels’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verde Clean Fuels has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verde Clean Fuels’ competitors have a beta of -92.41, suggesting that their average stock price is 9,341% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verde Clean Fuels competitors beat Verde Clean Fuels on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc., a renewable energy company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

