Reviewing Lawson (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) and PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Lawson (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Free Report) and PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Lawson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of PriceSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of PriceSmart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Lawson alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Lawson and PriceSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lawson N/A N/A N/A PriceSmart 2.53% 11.92% 6.56%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lawson N/A N/A N/A $404.83 0.12 PriceSmart $4.41 billion 0.58 $109.21 million $3.69 22.64

This table compares Lawson and PriceSmart’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PriceSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Lawson. Lawson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PriceSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lawson and PriceSmart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lawson 0 2 0 0 2.00 PriceSmart 0 1 1 0 2.50

PriceSmart has a consensus target price of $82.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.83%. Given PriceSmart’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PriceSmart is more favorable than Lawson.

Dividends

Lawson pays an annual dividend of $183.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 369.3%. PriceSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Lawson pays out 45.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PriceSmart pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PriceSmart has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

PriceSmart beats Lawson on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lawson

(Get Free Report)

Lawson, Inc. operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in Japan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial-Related Business, and Overseas Business segments. The company is also involved in the wholesale of processed foods, frozen foods and other meat products, packaging materials, etc.; operation of a chain of supermarkets; and food production and restaurant businesses. In addition, it engages in the development of a general entertainment enterprises; operation of HMV stores, as well as integrated entertainment mall under the Lawson Hot Station L Paca name; construction and operation of movie theater complexes; and consulting and banking businesses. Further, the company is involved in the sale of CDs/DVDs, books/electronic books, and other goods; and entertainment merchandises, such as tickets for concerts, etc. through stores and online. Lawson, Inc. was formerly known as Daiei Convenience Systems, Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Lawson, Inc. in June 1996. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Lawson, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation.

About PriceSmart

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc. owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry. It offers electronics, large and small appliances, automotive, hardware, sporting goods, seasonal products, clothing, domestics, and home furnishing products. In addition, the company offers food and bakery services, as well as health services, such as optical, audiology, and pharmacy. Further, it operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering, curbside pickup, and delivery services. PriceSmart, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.