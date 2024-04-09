Head-To-Head Contrast: Agora (NASDAQ:API) versus Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) and Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Unity Software has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agora has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Unity Software and Agora, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Software 1 11 9 0 2.38 Agora 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Unity Software presently has a consensus price target of $37.03, suggesting a potential upside of 41.23%. Agora has a consensus price target of $3.20, suggesting a potential upside of 28.00%. Given Unity Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Unity Software is more favorable than Agora.

This table compares Unity Software and Agora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Software $2.19 billion 4.63 -$822.01 million ($2.16) -12.14 Agora $141.54 million 1.90 -$87.22 million ($0.87) -2.87

Agora has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unity Software. Unity Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Software and Agora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Software -37.64% -10.14% -4.50% Agora -61.62% -13.65% -12.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Unity Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of Agora shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Unity Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Unity Software beats Agora on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Agora

Agora, Inc. provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, and signaling; and extensions, which comprise interactive whiteboard, recording, 3D spatial audio, AI noise suppression, analytics, and extensions marketplace products to enable developers to launch RTE in specific use cases. The company also provides Flexible Classroom that offers a low-code application platform as a service; and App Builder, a no-code application platform. Its real-time engagement products are delivered through its software-defined real-time network, which is a virtual network overlay on top of the public internet. The company serves social, entertainment, gaming, education, enterprise solutions, e-commerce, financial services, healthcare, and IoT industries. Agora, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

