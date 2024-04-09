Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $334.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.12%.

In other news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $178,708.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,493.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 513,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 157,637 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 135,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,501,000 after buying an additional 400,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

