Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.73.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hudbay Minerals
Insider Buying and Selling
Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of HBM opened at C$10.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93. The firm has a market cap of C$3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$5.46 and a 12 month high of C$10.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.20.
Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.5546318 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hudbay Minerals
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.