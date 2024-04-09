Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. In other news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. Also, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBM opened at C$10.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93. The firm has a market cap of C$3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$5.46 and a 12 month high of C$10.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.20.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.5546318 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

