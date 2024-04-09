Brokerages Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Target Price at $258.54

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $258.54.
Several brokerages recently commented on CYBR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CyberArk Software
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Stock Performance
Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $259.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.31. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $283.00. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.04 and a beta of 1.05.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CyberArk Software
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.