Brokerages Set Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT at $24.64

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

IOVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

