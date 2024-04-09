Brokerages Set Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Target Price at $19.43

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LTH. Mizuho cut their price objective on Life Time Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Life Time Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Life Time Group

Life Time Group Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. Life Time Group has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $558.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.51 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $67,285.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,568.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $147,369.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,700.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $67,285.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 82.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Life Time Group

(Get Free Report

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.