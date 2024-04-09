The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO stock opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $255.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

About Coca-Cola



The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

