Head-To-Head Contrast: Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) versus System1 (NYSE:SST)

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo 5.28% 6.07% 3.64% System1 -45.74% -33.96% -11.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of Vimeo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of System1 shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vimeo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of System1 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Vimeo has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, System1 has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vimeo and System1’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $417.21 million 1.49 $22.03 million $0.13 28.46 System1 $401.97 million 0.45 -$227.22 million ($2.48) -0.82

Vimeo has higher revenue and earnings than System1. System1 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vimeo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vimeo and System1, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 1 0 0 2.00 System1 0 1 1 0 2.50

Vimeo currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.11%. System1 has a consensus target price of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 128.76%. Given System1’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe System1 is more favorable than Vimeo.

Summary

Vimeo beats System1 on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vimeo

(Get Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves large organizations, small businesses, creative professionals, marketers, and digital agencies. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About System1

(Get Free Report)

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation service that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, topics, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers, as well as ActiveBeat and Infospace. In addition, the company provides antivirus software solutions, which offers customers a single packaged solution that provides protection and reporting to the end users. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.