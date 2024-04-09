Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $100.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.78.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE UBER opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a PE ratio of 87.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.