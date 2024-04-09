Comparing BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) and Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) and Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BrightSpring Health Services and Chemed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSpring Health Services 0 0 11 0 3.00 Chemed 0 0 2 0 3.00

BrightSpring Health Services currently has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 51.15%. Chemed has a consensus target price of $681.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.28%. Given BrightSpring Health Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BrightSpring Health Services is more favorable than Chemed.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

95.8% of Chemed shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Chemed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BrightSpring Health Services and Chemed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSpring Health Services $8.83 billion 0.20 N/A N/A N/A Chemed $2.26 billion 4.16 $272.51 million $17.92 34.78

Chemed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BrightSpring Health Services.

Profitability

This table compares BrightSpring Health Services and Chemed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSpring Health Services N/A N/A N/A Chemed 12.03% 32.29% 20.74%

Summary

Chemed beats BrightSpring Health Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrightSpring Health Services

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations. It serves patients through clinical providers and pharmacists. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. was formerly known as Phoenix Parent Holdings Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. in May 2021. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Chemed

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.