Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

In other Revolution Medicines news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 2,914 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $92,024.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,083.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $39,822.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,865.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $92,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,553 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,083.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,550 shares of company stock valued at $325,414. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,634,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309,611 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,981,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 6,296,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,035,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,137 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RVMD opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $35.60.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

