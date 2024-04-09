Analysts Set NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target at C$6.29

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.29.

NWH.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Cormark upgraded shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

NWH.UN stock opened at C$4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12 month low of C$3.89 and a 12 month high of C$8.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.50, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

