Brokerages Set Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Price Target at C$93.57

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$93.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Stella-Jones Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SJ stock opened at C$79.54 on Tuesday. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$51.02 and a 52-week high of C$85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$76.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.08. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of C$688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 5.728789 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Stella-Jones news, Director Simon Pelletier bought 2,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$73.15 per share, with a total value of C$146,290.00. In other Stella-Jones news, Director Simon Pelletier bought 2,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$73.15 per share, with a total value of C$146,290.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy bought 500 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$72.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,225.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,800 shares of company stock worth $251,922. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

