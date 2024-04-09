Analysts Set Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) PT at $53.63

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.63.

TNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $716,554.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,554.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,922 shares of company stock worth $1,318,358 over the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 334.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $49.02.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.56 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

