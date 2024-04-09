Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

PSBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of PSBD stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $17.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.29.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 million. Analysts predict that Palmer Square Capital BDC will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

