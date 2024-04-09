Brokerages Set Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Target Price at $35.50

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

HESM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $377,545,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HESM opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.25.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.86 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.6343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 121.53%.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

