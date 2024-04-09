Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $198.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.88.

NYSE:LEN opened at $165.01 on Friday. Lennar has a 1 year low of $101.21 and a 1 year high of $172.59. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.96.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 6,297.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,706,000 after purchasing an additional 651,924 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 16.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 88,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,367,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

