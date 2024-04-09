First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives $22.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.45. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.01. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,071,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,181,000 after acquiring an additional 77,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,927,000 after acquiring an additional 87,304 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,037,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,591,000 after acquiring an additional 629,893 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 17.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,351,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,491,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

