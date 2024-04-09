Analyzing National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) & Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF)

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nexus Industrial REIT and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexus Industrial REIT N/A N/A N/A National Storage Affiliates Trust 18.26% 8.13% 2.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nexus Industrial REIT and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexus Industrial REIT N/A N/A N/A ($0.20) -27.80 National Storage Affiliates Trust $858.06 million 3.60 $156.67 million $1.50 25.73

Analyst Recommendations

National Storage Affiliates Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Nexus Industrial REIT. Nexus Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Storage Affiliates Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nexus Industrial REIT and National Storage Affiliates Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexus Industrial REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 National Storage Affiliates Trust 5 5 1 0 1.64

Nexus Industrial REIT currently has a consensus price target of $10.13, indicating a potential upside of 82.13%. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus price target of $36.60, indicating a potential downside of 5.16%. Given Nexus Industrial REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nexus Industrial REIT is more favorable than National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

100.0% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust beats Nexus Industrial REIT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

(Get Free Report)

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 116 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 12.4 million square feet of gross leasable area. The REIT has approximately 93,038,000 voting units issued and outstanding, including approximately 68,427,000 REIT Units and approximately 24,611,000 Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus, which are convertible to REIT Units on a one-to-one basis.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.