Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives $36.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.81.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $35.10 on Thursday. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 128.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Free Report

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.