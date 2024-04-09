RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $8.32 on Thursday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $289.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.47.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RAPT Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,499,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,778,000 after acquiring an additional 308,804 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,108,000 after acquiring an additional 359,978 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,291,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,051,000 after buying an additional 492,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,851,000 after buying an additional 268,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,097,000 after buying an additional 32,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

