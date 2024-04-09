Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $765.00 at Pivotal Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Pivotal Research from $700.00 to $765.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $590.15.

NFLX opened at $628.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $596.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix has a 1 year low of $315.62 and a 1 year high of $639.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

