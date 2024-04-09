Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $37.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.03.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.1 %

Bank of America stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,734,407,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 37,290,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,198,846 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

