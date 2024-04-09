Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Friday. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of RKDA opened at $2.09 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $2.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

