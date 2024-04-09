Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $90.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.78.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.97.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

